Short Interest in Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Declines By 50.0%

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Genting Singapore stock remained flat at $$31.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $16.99 and a 12 month high of $33.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genting Singapore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. Its integrated resort destinations comprise gaming, attractions, hospitality, MICE, leisure, and entertainment facilities. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, which offers a casino, S.E.A.

