Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Increases By 150.0%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GNGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. Getinge has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

