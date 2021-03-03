Short Interest in H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Declines By 48.9%

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the January 28th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 815.0 days.

Shares of HISJF stock remained flat at $$22.95 on Wednesday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

