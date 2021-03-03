Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Drops By 51.1%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 4.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

