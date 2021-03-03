Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Decreases By 51.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 1,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of BABWF stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

