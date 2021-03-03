Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Decreases By 51.4%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 779,800 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the January 28th total of 1,605,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Shares of BABWF stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $5.73.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.