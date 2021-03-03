Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Decreases By 47.8%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of XT stock opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day moving average of $55.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 527.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 546,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after acquiring an additional 179,459 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,755,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,059,000.

