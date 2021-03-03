Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Drops By 43.2%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the January 28th total of 191,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,084.0 days.

OTCMKTS JCDXF traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. 505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of JCDecaux from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

