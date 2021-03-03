Short Interest in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Increases By 114.1%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 114.1% from the January 28th total of 179,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KB traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $40.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,901. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.