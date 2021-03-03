Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Rises By 114.3%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingold Jewelry stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Kingold Jewelry has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Kingold Jewelry Company Profile

Kingold Jewelry, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand.

