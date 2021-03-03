Short Interest in Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Rises By 114.3%

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kingold Jewelry stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Kingold Jewelry has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.
Kingold Jewelry Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.