Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Decreases By 49.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 28,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.