Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Decreases By 49.2%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 28th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,578,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter.
LX stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 28,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
