Short Interest in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Declines By 51.6%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,836,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Liberty Health Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 671,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.70. Liberty Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.

About Liberty Health Sciences

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

