Short Interest in Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Declines By 51.6%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the January 28th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,836,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Liberty Health Sciences stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. 671,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,884. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a market cap of $392.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.70. Liberty Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23.
About Liberty Health Sciences
