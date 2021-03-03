Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Rises By 110.8%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the January 28th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 232,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,376. The company has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Murata Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $26.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

