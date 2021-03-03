Short Interest in Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Rises By 107.9%

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the January 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.0 days.

Shares of NCTKF stock remained flat at $$46.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nabtesco has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Manufacturing Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

