Short Interest in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Increases By 160.8%

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 168,200 shares, a growth of 160.8% from the January 28th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SFET stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.76. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) by 2,644.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 72.45% of Safe-T Group worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud.

