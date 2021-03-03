Short Interest in Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Increases By 100.0%

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECVY remained flat at $$12.47 during trading on Wednesday. Séché Environnement has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08.

About Séché Environnement

SÃ©chÃ© Environnement SA engages in the recovery and treatment of waste products for industrial customers and public authorities in France and internationally. The company recovers resources and materials from non-hazardous and hazardous wastes; and produces alternative energy from biogas and solid recovered fuels, as well as generates thermal energy as a byproduct.

