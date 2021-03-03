Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Drops By 45.6%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,455,200 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the January 28th total of 6,355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 297.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.73. 410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

