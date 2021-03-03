Short Interest in Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Drops By 50.3%

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the January 28th total of 107,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SEYMF remained flat at $$30.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.80. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SEYMF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.