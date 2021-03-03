Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Drops By 51.2%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 28th total of 417,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,019.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLJF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

OTCMKTS STLJF remained flat at $$37.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

