Short Interest in Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) Increases By 155.0%

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the January 28th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Synacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Synacor in a report on Friday, February 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synacor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synacor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synacor stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.63. Synacor has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

