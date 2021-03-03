Short Interest in TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) Increases By 120.0%

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:TLOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLOG opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics in oncology and infectious diseases. It has two clinical-stage product candidates in development, such as birinapant and SHAPE. Birinapant is a small molecule therapeutic that mimics Second Mitochondrial Activator of Caspases-mimetic, which leads to apoptosis or cell-death in damaged cells.

