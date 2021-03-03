Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Drops By 43.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the January 28th total of 316,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 831,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UONEK opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Urban One has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.84.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

