Short Interest in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Expands By 114.5%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 114.5% from the January 28th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of USA Truck stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts predict that USA Truck will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

