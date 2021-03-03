Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Increases By 119.5%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 119.5% from the January 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $135.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.34. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $138.91.

