Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Increases By 100.0%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VBFC stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Village Bank and Trust Financial news, Director Raymond Thomas Avery III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.94 per share, for a total transaction of $130,601.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 764,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,948,182.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.28% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

