Short Interest in VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) Expands By 129.8%

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:VVCIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,409,000 shares, a growth of 129.8% from the January 28th total of 1,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,298,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VVCIF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. VIVO Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

VIVO Cannabis Company Profile

VIVO Cannabis Inc cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada, Germany, and Australia. The company offers dried cannabis flower products, pre-rolls and cannabis oils, and other cannabis-based products under the Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, Lumina, and Canadian Bud Collection brands.

