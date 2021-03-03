Short Interest in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Declines By 49.0%

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the January 28th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WTT stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 69,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,614. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

