Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Decreases By 42.0%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the January 28th total of 3,808,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XNYIF opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.43. Xinyi Solar has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Separately, Citigroup cut Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales of Solar Glass; Solar Farm Business; and Engineering, Procurement and Construction Services.

