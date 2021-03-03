ShowHand (HAND) One Day Volume Tops $139.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $59,444.63 and $139.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.11 or 0.00777980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00027519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00061847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00044885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

HAND is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ShowHand

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars.

