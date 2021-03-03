SHPING (SHPING) Market Capitalization Hits $100,454.20

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $100,454.20 and $7,636.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 73.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.98 or 0.00781764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00062375 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

