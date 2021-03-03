Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIEGY. Societe Generale cut Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 107,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,920. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $16.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

