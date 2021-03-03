Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 1,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

