Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

