Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
Read More: How to track put option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.