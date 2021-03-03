Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

