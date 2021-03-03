Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

GCTAF traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $37.50. 261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $48.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for about 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

