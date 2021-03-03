Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy’s (GCTAF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GCTAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $48.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy makes up approximately 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

