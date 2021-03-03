Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) (ETR:SHL) received a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHL. Barclays set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.38 ($54.57).

Get Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) alerts:

ETR SHL traded down €0.49 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €45.66 ($53.72). 505,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Siemens Healthineers AG has a 12-month low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 12-month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers AG (SHL.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.