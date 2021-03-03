Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after buying an additional 190,779 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $86.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

