Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

