Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 235,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders have sold a total of 136,047 shares of company stock worth $12,298,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

