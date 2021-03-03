Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 8,237 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,237 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

