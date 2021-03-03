Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.55

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.55 and traded as high as $50.98. Silicom shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 64,319 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $358.08 million, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Silicom by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Silicom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.