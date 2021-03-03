Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Sells $422,093.28 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SILK stock opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

