Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in February

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the January 28th total of 392,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,885.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$175.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $175.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.76.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.