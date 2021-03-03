Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.43. 1,595,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,971,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 398,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

