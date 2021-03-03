Simple Software Solutions Tops 24 Hour Volume of $226.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a market capitalization of $195,081.55 and $226.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019343 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000851 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Simple Software Solutions

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,667,637 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.