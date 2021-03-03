Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report sales of $12.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.36 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $50.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 355.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $257,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 138.32, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $90.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

