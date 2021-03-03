SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Down 44.9% in February

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 124,800 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the January 28th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SING remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,112,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,595,063. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. SinglePoint has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.