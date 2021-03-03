SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Raised to $13.50

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,654,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,339,713.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,588. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

