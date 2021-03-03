SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $163.00 Price Target at Barclays

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,001. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,125,000 after buying an additional 98,534 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

