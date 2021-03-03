Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIXGF has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SIXGF stock remained flat at $$119.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

