Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SIXGF has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank raised shares of Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sixt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

SIXGF stock remained flat at $$119.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

